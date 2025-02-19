Arena Group Terminates CEO and Appoints Interim Chief Executive Officer

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. recently announced significant changes in its executive leadership. On February 12, 2025, the Board of Directors terminated the employment of Sara Silverstein, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), without cause, with immediate effect. According to the employment agreement, Ms. Silverstein is entitled to accelerated vesting of all outstanding equity awards and reimbursement of COBRA benefits for up to 18 months upon signing a standard release.

Concurrently, the Board appointed Paul Edmondson as the interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Edmondson, aged 50, previously served as the President of Platform since January 2021. He oversaw the Platform business, which includes the core content management system, programmatic advertising technology, and multitenant subscription stack for publishers. Before this role, Mr. Edmondson was the Chief Operating Officer from 2018 to 2019, following the acquisition of HubPages, Inc. in 2018.

Notably, there are no pre-existing arrangements between Mr. Edmondson and any other individuals that influenced his appointment. Additionally, there are no familial relationships between Mr. Edmondson and any directors or executive officers of the company, nor does he have any material interest in any disclosed transactions as per Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Under his current employment agreement dated January 1, 2021, Mr. Edmondson receives a base salary of $486,203. He is eligible for an annual bonus based on performance standards, with a target bonus amounting to 75% of his base salary. In the event of a termination without cause, Mr. Edmondson would be entitled to severance equivalent to one year’s base salary, COBRA premium reimbursements for up to 18 months, and full vesting of all outstanding equity awards, subject to a standard release agreement. Additionally, the agreement encompasses non-compete and non-solicitation provisions.

Alterations to Mr. Edmondson’s compensation as interim Chief Executive Officer will be determined at a later date. The full text of the Employment Agreement is available as Exhibit 10.1 attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K.

The company did not identify any additional company developments at this time.

This piece compiles information from a Form 8-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2025. Investors and stakeholders should keep an eye out for further updates regarding The Arena Group’s leadership and strategic direction.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

