MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Zacks reports.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,829. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MNOV

About MediciNova

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.