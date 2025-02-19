Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Announces Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Broadstone Net Lease updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.450-1.490 EPS.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 814,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

