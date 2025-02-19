Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 19.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) dropped 19.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 519,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 525,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Hemostemix Stock Down 19.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

