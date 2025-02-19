Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 19263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Capcom Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

