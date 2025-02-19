Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 500626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CRRFY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Carrefour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

