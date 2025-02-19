Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29, Zacks reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.820-1.910 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. 9,833,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,556,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

