Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEOGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Zacks reports. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.08%. Vimeo updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vimeo Price Performance

NASDAQ VMEO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMEO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

