Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 125,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 149,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,456.24. The trade was a 44.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 55,256 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.18 per share, for a total transaction of $949,298.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,328,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,207,358.06. The trade was a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 193.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 97,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 69,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 361.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

