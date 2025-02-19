Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 969044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$66.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

