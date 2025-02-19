Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Announces Earnings Results

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE TFPM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,130. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.08. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

