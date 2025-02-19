Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Announces Earnings Results

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance
NYSE TFPM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,130. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.08. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile
