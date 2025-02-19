Orion (NYSE:OEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Orion had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.97%.

Orion Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:OEC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. 508,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. Orion has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

