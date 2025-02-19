OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.21-$2.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.210-2.330 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. 2,224,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,394. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.80 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 8.59%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.05%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

