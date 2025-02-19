TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14, Zacks reports. TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 6.97%.

TrueBlue Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TBI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 111,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,728. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TBI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

About TrueBlue

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.