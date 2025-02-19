Realty Income Co. Plans Mar 25 Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a mar 25 dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 14th.
Realty Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 191.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.
Realty Income Trading Up 0.8 %
O stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.70. 4,119,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
