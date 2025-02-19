Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.
Manulife Financial Price Performance
TSE MFC traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$42.32. 8,397,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,146. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$31.24 and a 52-week high of C$46.42. The firm has a market cap of C$74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.40.
Insider Activity at Manulife Financial
In related news, Senior Officer James D. Gallagher sold 57,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.80, for a total transaction of C$2,556,638.39. Also, Director Anthony Alex Silva sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.22, for a total transaction of C$45,218.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,307 shares of company stock worth $2,796,173. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Manulife Financial
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Manulife Financial
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.