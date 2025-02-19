Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

TSE MFC traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$42.32. 8,397,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,146. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$31.24 and a 52-week high of C$46.42. The firm has a market cap of C$74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.40.

In related news, Senior Officer James D. Gallagher sold 57,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.80, for a total transaction of C$2,556,638.39. Also, Director Anthony Alex Silva sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.22, for a total transaction of C$45,218.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,307 shares of company stock worth $2,796,173. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.40.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

