Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.10-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.77-$3.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.100-9.600 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

CRL stock traded up $10.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,287. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $150.79 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

