OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.26%. OPENLANE updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

OPENLANE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OPENLANE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 890,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,450. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. OPENLANE has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $21.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

