Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,653 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,931.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,296,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,432,661.10. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hagerty stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 9.7% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hagerty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Hagerty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

