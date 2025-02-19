Charles Roger Iv Wells Sells 2,342 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,343.36. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 507,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

