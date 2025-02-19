Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells $279,278.72 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $131.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,472. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.76 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $266,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 510.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 835,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after acquiring an additional 682,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,133,000 after purchasing an additional 522,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Leidos by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.27.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

