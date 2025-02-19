Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Down 31.8% – Should You Sell?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) shares were down 31.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 2,324,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 471% from the average daily volume of 407,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Electrum Discovery Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 21.82.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

