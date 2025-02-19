Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $680.50 million. Appian also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.220 EPS.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of Appian stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,499. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The business had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Appian

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other Appian news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $27,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,921.48. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.