Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55 to $0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. Trimble also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.760-2.980 EPS.

Trimble Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.53. 1,858,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01. Trimble has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

