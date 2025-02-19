Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 164.92% and a negative net margin of 122.84%. Outset Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Outset Medical Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,537. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $52,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 895,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,464. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 32,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $26,344.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 181,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,950.40. The trade was a 15.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,790 shares of company stock valued at $222,243. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OM

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.