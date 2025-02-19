OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OPENLANE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 869,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,976. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KAR. StockNews.com raised OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OPENLANE from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens began coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Stories

