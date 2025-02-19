Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.800-5.050 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $6.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 560,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,688. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $65.96.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

