PermRock Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0402 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PRT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 63,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.