PermRock Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0402 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PRT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 63,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.06.
PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile
