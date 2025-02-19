NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NXDT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,461. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Dividend History for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.