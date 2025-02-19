NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NXDT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,461. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

