Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BHFAM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,182. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.