Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00 to $7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.54. Enpro also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.700 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Enpro Stock Up 5.8 %

Enpro stock traded up $11.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.77. The company had a trading volume of 293,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,184. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.06. Enpro has a 12 month low of $136.68 and a 12 month high of $214.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enpro will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

