Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 310,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 520,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Hemostemix Stock Down 19.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$21.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.20.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

