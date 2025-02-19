Real Estate Stocks To Consider – February 19th

Bank of America, iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Company, Capital One Financial, MercadoLibre, and BlackRock are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that are involved in owning, developing, managing, or investing in real estate properties such as residential, commercial, or industrial buildings. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on stock exchanges and potentially earn income through dividends and capital appreciation based on the performance of the underlying real estate assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,158,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,207,105. The stock has a market cap of $352.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,762,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,849,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $279.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,372,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,107,809. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $178.40 and a 52 week high of $280.19. The company has a market capitalization of $787.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.33. 6,982,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,963,541. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $267.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of COF traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $208.63.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI traded down $25.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,072.82. The company had a trading volume of 245,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,850.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,950.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $985.70. The company had a trading volume of 340,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,637. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,016.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $975.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

