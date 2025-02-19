Top Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – February 19th

Broadcom, Arista Networks, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, and AT&T are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in providing telecommunication services, such as telephone, internet, and cable television services. Investors may trade or invest in these stocks to gain exposure to the telecommunications industry and potentially benefit from the growth and performance of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,933,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,792,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 184.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.38 and its 200 day moving average is $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $8.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.66. 17,185,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666,572. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. The firm has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $14.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $983.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,853. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.51 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,065.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $975.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,623. The company has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.68. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

AT&T stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.29. 16,619,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,541,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. AT&T has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

