Trimble Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results and Initiates 2025 GuidanceWESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb 19, 2025 – Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB) released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, showcasing record annualiz

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Trimble’s 8K filing here.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles