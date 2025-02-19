Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 19900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$16.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
