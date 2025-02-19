Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 85632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -117.37.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

