Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.59), with a volume of 51868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.59).

Separately, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.78) target price on shares of Cake Box in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

