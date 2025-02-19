Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.59), with a volume of 51868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.59).
Separately, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.78) target price on shares of Cake Box in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.
Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.
