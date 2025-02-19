Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.09 and last traded at $75.39, with a volume of 576546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Core Natural Resources by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

