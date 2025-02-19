Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,507,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.7% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,795,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO opened at $562.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.60 and a 12 month high of $562.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $550.14 and its 200-day moving average is $534.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.