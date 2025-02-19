3EDGE Asset Management LP Buys 511 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $539.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.53. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

