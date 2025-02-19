Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 24.5% – Here’s Why

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 24.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 812,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 150,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About Trifecta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.