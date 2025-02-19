GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $326.80 and last traded at $319.55, with a volume of 274810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.29.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Stock Down 19.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

