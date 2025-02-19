Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 8.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 1,702,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,115,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
ALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
