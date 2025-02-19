Scott Blair Edmonds Acquires 2,000 Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Blair Edmonds bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.
Vecima Networks Trading Up 1.7 %
TSE VCM traded up C$0.19 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$23.01. The firm has a market cap of C$268.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.
Vecima Networks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
