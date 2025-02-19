Scott Blair Edmonds Acquires 2,000 Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Blair Edmonds bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.

Vecima Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE VCM traded up C$0.19 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$23.01. The firm has a market cap of C$268.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Accountability Research decreased their target price on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cormark cut Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Vecima Networks

About Vecima Networks

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.