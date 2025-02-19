Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $55.72 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.4% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $55,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 200.6% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

