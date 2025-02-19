Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 24.6% – Here’s Why

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was down 24.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 419,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 284,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.36.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
