Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.11 and last traded at $69.05, with a volume of 10821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.94.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 236,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

