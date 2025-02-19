Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 449 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $302.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

