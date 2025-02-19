iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Reduced by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,140,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,268,000 after purchasing an additional 147,688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

